Coyotes' Adin Hill: Gets no help against Bolts
Hill made 27 saves in a 4-0 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
The big guy has talent. He beat the Panthers soundly on Tuesday and wasn't the issue against the Bolts. Hill got zero help from his mates. He's a worthy add because he's the man in blue paint until the Yotes' injuries heal.
