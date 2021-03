Hill stopped 28 of 31 shots in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Wild.

Minnesota's final goal was scored into an empty net. Hill was locked in a goaltending duel with Cam Talbot through two scoreless periods, but the wheels came off for Arizona in the third. Hill hasn't seen a big workload behind Antti Raanta while Darcy Kuemper (lower body) has been sidelined, but his 2.61 GAA and .919 save percentage could earn him more time in the crease.