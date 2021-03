Hill allowed three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Wild.

Hill kept things close for most of the game despite giving up a goal to the Wild's Ryan Hartman 1:37 into the first period. The Coyotes just didn't have an answer for Kaapo Kahkonen in the contest. Hill fell to 1-3-0 with nine goals allowed in four appearances (three starts). The 24-year-old figures to see most of the playing time until one of Antti Raanta (lower body) or Darcy Kuemper (lower body) can return to action.