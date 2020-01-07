Hill will be between the pipes against the Panthers on the road Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Hill will make his first start of the season, having made a pair of relief appearances in which he posted a .938 save percentage. In 13 outings last year, the 23-year-old went 7-5-1 with a 2.76 GAA. While Antti Raanta (lower body) remains day-to-day, Hill figures to get the bulk of the workload.