Play

Hill will be between the pipes against the Panthers on the road Tuesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Hill will make his first start of the season, having made a pair of relief appearances in which he posted a .938 save percentage. In 13 outings last year, the 23-year-old went 7-5-1 with a 2.76 GAA. While Antti Raanta (lower body) remains day-to-day, Hill figures to get the bulk of the workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories