Coyotes' Adin Hill: Gets starting nod
Hill will guard the goal in Thursday's home game against the Capitals, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hill has been unstoppable since joining the big club on Nov. 24, picking up four consecutive wins while posting a ridiculous 0.56 GAA and .977 save percentage over that span. The 22-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a fifth straight win in a home matchup with a Capitals club that's averaging 3.46 goals per game on the road this campaign, fifth in the NHL.
