Hill stopped 14 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Hill entered the contest early in the third period in place of Darcy Kuemper. The Coyotes rallied to tie the game with three goals in a span of 6:34 later in the frame, and tallies from Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak in the shootout made Hill the winning goalie. It was his first appearance since Feb. 19, 2020. Kuemper remains the workhorse for the Coyotes, while Hill has filled in as the backup since Antti Raanta (upper body) has been sidelined. Raanta was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, so Hill may soon become a frequent healthy scratch if the Coyotes choose to keep three goalies on their active roster.