Coyotes' Adin Hill: Gives up five in loss
Hill allowed five goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.
Hill's first two NHL appearances have both been losses at the hands of the Stars. The 6-foot-6 rookie looks to have passed Louis Domingue for second on the depth chart behind Antti Raanta (lower body), but he won't offer much value playing for a Coyotes team that's looked as bad as anybody in the league defensively.
