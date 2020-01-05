Coyotes' Adin Hill: Gives up two goals in relief
Hill allowed two goals on 12 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Antti Raanta (lower body) exited after two periods, and Hill was forced into action. It wasn't a pretty performance from Hill, but the four-goal buffer gave him plenty of leeway. It's unclear how long Raanta will be sidelined, and with Darcy Kuemper (lower body) still on injured reserve, Hill could be in line for primary starting duties in the short-term. He's allowed just the pair of goals on 32 shots in two relief appearances this season.
