Hill allowed two goals on 22 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Hill didn't see a lot of traffic, and the Coyotes gave him plenty of support to cruise to his third win of the year. The 24-year-old has a 2.82 GAA and a .906 save percentage through seven appearances. It's unclear if Hill will start Saturday's game against the Sharks or if Ivan Prosvetov will make his NHL debut in the second half of a back-to-back.