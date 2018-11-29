Coyotes' Adin Hill: Guarding net Thursday
Hill will protect the cage for Thursday's road clash with Nashville, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
Hill -- who will be making his first start of the year -- should enjoy his time in the NHL while it last. With Calvin Pickard claimed off waivers, both Hill and fellow stand in Hunter Miska figure to be shipped back to the minors once Antti Raanta (lower body) or Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...