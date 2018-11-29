Hill will protect the cage for Thursday's road clash with Nashville, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Hill -- who will be making his first start of the year -- should enjoy his time in the NHL while it last. With Calvin Pickard claimed off waivers, both Hill and fellow stand in Hunter Miska figure to be shipped back to the minors once Antti Raanta (lower body) or Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is cleared to play.