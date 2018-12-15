Coyotes' Adin Hill: Hangs on for OT win
Hill stopped 27 of 30 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers.
The 22-year-old endured a tough start in this one, allowing three power-play goals in a little over one period on the first 15 shots he faced to put the Coyotes in a 3-0 hole, but Hill shook it off and shut down the Rangers' offense to give his teammates a chance to come back. He's now 4-2 in six starts with a .930 save percentage, and with Antti Raanta (lower body) facing an uncertain return date, Hill figures to get a long look as Arizona's No. 1 goaltender as long as he's delivering efforts like this.
