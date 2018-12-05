Coyotes' Adin Hill: Holds Kings to single goal
Hill stopped 25 of 26 shots Tuesday, helping his team come out with a 2-1 win over Los Angeles.
Hill's now manned the net four times and has only given up two goals in that time span, making him very valuable if his run of play lasts longer than a week. If he's still available in your league, take a flier on him and see if he's for real as a goaltender.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...