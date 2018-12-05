Hill stopped 25 of 26 shots Tuesday, helping his team come out with a 2-1 win over Los Angeles.

Hill's now manned the net four times and has only given up two goals in that time span, making him very valuable if his run of play lasts longer than a week. If he's still available in your league, take a flier on him and see if he's for real as a goaltender.

More News
Our Latest Stories