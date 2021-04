Hill will get the starting nod against the Ducks on the road Friday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Hill will be back between the pipes after getting shelled to the tune of four goals allowed on a mere 10 shots versus Colorado on Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Yotes, they don't have much in the way of alternatives as both Darcy Kuemper (lower body) and Antti Raanta (lower body) are currently on injured reserve.