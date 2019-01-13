Hill will tend the twine in Sunday's road contest against the Flames, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

After starting the season 4-0-0 with a .977 save percentage, Hill has gone 3-4-0 in his last seven appearances. During that span, he recorded a subpar .890 save percentage and 3.28 GAA. While the rookie netminder has been pretty solid overall this season, he'll likely be heading back to AHL Tucson when Calvin Pickard returns from his conditioning assignment.