Hill will start Friday's game against Colorado, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Dater also notes that fellow Coyotes netminder Darcy Kuemper is dealing with a lower-body injury, and it can be inferred that Antti Raanta (upper body) also isn't ready. Hill will make just his second appearance and first start of the season, and he'll have his work cut out for him against the 9-6-1 Avalanche.