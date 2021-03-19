Hill gave up three goals on 31 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks on Thursday.

The Coyotes led 2-0 just 7:07 into the game, but Hill wasn't able to make the lead stand. The Ducks netted a pair in the second period and then scored on a power play in overtime to send Hill to his fourth straight loss. The 24-year-old goalie is 1-3-1 with 12 goals allowed on 131 shots (a .908 save percentage) in five appearances. He's been pressed into starting duties with both Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta sidelined by lower-body injuries.