Hill made one save in the third period of Friday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.

Generally speaking, a one-save outing isn't good, but Hill only faced a single shot in 20 minutes of action. He entered after Antti Raanta left with a lower-body injury for the second time in a week. Hill has allowed eight goals on 106 shots for a .925 save percentage in five appearances this season. If Raanta can't go Sunday, Hill will likely get the nod against the Penguins.