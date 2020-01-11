Coyotes' Adin Hill: Lightly tested in relief outing
Hill made one save in the third period of Friday's 3-0 loss to the Hurricanes.
Generally speaking, a one-save outing isn't good, but Hill only faced a single shot in 20 minutes of action. He entered after Antti Raanta left with a lower-body injury for the second time in a week. Hill has allowed eight goals on 106 shots for a .925 save percentage in five appearances this season. If Raanta can't go Sunday, Hill will likely get the nod against the Penguins.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.