Hill is expected to start Saturday's game against the Ducks, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Antti Raanta will also dress for this contest, but Hill should do most of the heavy lifting here. The 2015 third-rounder is expected to go for more seasoning at AHL Tuscon this season with Raanta and Darcy Kuemper on hand at the NHL level.

More News
Our Latest Stories