Hill gave up a pair in the first period, then locked in during the second. His one mistake in the third was Gabriel Vilardi's second goal of the game, which was enough to send Hill to the loss. The 24-year-old goalie has an 8-9-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 18 appearances. The Coyotes' playoff hopes ended with Wednesday's loss, so there's a chance Hill could get another start either Friday or Saturday versus the Sharks.