Hill will defend the road goal in Sunday's game versus the Ducks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta are still out with lower-body injuries, so Hill will make a sixth straight start. He's been impressive over his last five, posting a .910 save percentage and a 4-1-0 record. The Ducks provide a favorable matchup, as they rank 29th in the league with 2.21 goals per game.