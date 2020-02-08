Coyotes' Adin Hill: Named starter Saturday
Contrary to a previous report, Hill will start in the road net Saturday versus the Bruins, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Antti Raanta led the team out for warmups and was the expected starter, and it's unclear why the team made a change. This will be Hill's first start since Jan. 30. The 23-year-old is 2-2-2 with a .920 save percentage this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.