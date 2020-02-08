Play

Contrary to a previous report, Hill will start in the road net Saturday versus the Bruins, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Antti Raanta led the team out for warmups and was the expected starter, and it's unclear why the team made a change. This will be Hill's first start since Jan. 30. The 23-year-old is 2-2-2 with a .920 save percentage this year.

