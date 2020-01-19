Coyotes' Adin Hill: Needed in relief Saturday
Hill stopped all eight shots he faced in the third period after replacing Antti Raanta during Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.
The 23-year-old has been seeing steady work in January while Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is on IR, and Hill has responded with a 2.65 GAA and .911 save percentage over eight appearances. With the All-Star break looming, however, Kuemper could get enough time to heal up and reclaim his spot at the top of the depth chart for Arizona, pushing Hill back down to AHL Tucson.
