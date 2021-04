Hill gave up two goals on 38 shots in a 5-2 win over the Kings on Monday.

Hill made his seventh straight start Monday, and he's won six of them with another solid performance. His 36 saves were a season high. The 24-year-old goalie improved to 7-4-1 with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 12 outings. His recent success has given the Coyotes a chance to contend for fourth place in the West Division even while Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta have been out with lower-body injuries.