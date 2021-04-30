Hill will be in goal for Friday's home clash with Vegas, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.

Hill will be making his second appearance in the club's last three outings, in part due to the injury to Antti Raanta (upper body). In his previous game, the 24-year-old netminder conceded just one goal on 22 shots in relief of Darcy Kuemper. Unless Hill puts together another dominant performance, it will likely continue to be mostly Kuemper down the stretch as the Yotes try to track down a playoff spot.