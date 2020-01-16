Coyotes' Adin Hill: Patrolling crease Thursday
Hill will be in goal against Vancouver on the road Thursday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Hill will make his seventh straight appearance in goal, having posted a 2-1-1 record and .905 save percentage over that stretch. Once Antti Raanta (lower body) is cleared to play, Hill figures to find himself relegated to a spot on the bench, with the exception of any upcoming back-to-backs.
