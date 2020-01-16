Hill will be in goal against Vancouver on the road Thursday, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.

Hill will make his seventh straight appearance in goal, having posted a 2-1-1 record and .905 save percentage over that stretch. Once Antti Raanta (lower body) is cleared to play, Hill figures to find himself relegated to a spot on the bench, with the exception of any upcoming back-to-backs.