Coyotes' Adin Hill: Perfect in relief
Hill stopped all 20 shots he faced in relief of Antti Raanta in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.
Hill entered the game early in the second period, and he managed to keep the deficit at three goals, although the Coyotes couldn't solve Marc-Andre Fleury at the other end. Saturday was Hill's first appearance of the year -- he had a 2.76 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 13 games last season. His strong performance could cause coach Rick Tocchet to consider the 23-year-old for Sunday's start versus Dallas. Expect Hill to be the usual backup as long as Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is on injured reserve.
