Coyotes' Adin Hill: Perfect versus Predators
Hill made 29 saves and recorded his first career shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Predators.
With his impressive performance, Hill became the youngest player in team history to record a shutout and should see at least one more start and possibly more if he continues stymieing opponents. With the win, the 22-year-old's record moves to 2-0-0 on the season with a flawless 0.00 GAA and 1.000 save percentage. Look for Hill to get the start Saturday at home against St. Louis.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...