Hill made 29 saves and recorded his first career shutout in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

With his impressive performance, Hill became the youngest player in team history to record a shutout and should see at least one more start and possibly more if he continues stymieing opponents. With the win, the 22-year-old's record moves to 2-0-0 on the season with a flawless 0.00 GAA and 1.000 save percentage. Look for Hill to get the start Saturday at home against St. Louis.