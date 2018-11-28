Coyotes' Adin Hill: Picks up win in relief appearance
Hill turned away all five shots fired his way in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.
Antti Raanta left Tuesday's contest after the second period with a lower-body injury. At the time, Arizona trailed 3-1. Hill came in and shut the door which allowed the Coyotes to complete a third-period comeback highlighted by a trio of goals. Meanwhile, Tuesday's game was Hill's first win of 2018-19.
