Hill turned away all five shots fired his way in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Wild.

Antti Raanta left Tuesday's contest after the second period with a lower-body injury. At the time, Arizona trailed 3-1. Hill came in and shut the door which allowed the Coyotes to complete a third-period comeback highlighted by a trio of goals. Meanwhile, Tuesday's game was Hill's first win of 2018-19.