Hill posted a 34-save shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

Hill started both games of a back-to-back against the Sharks, the the sequel was perfection. Saturday marked Hill's second career shutout and his first of the 2020-21 campaign. He improved to 4-3-1 with a 2.44 GAA and a .920 save percentage through eight games. As long as both Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta are sidelined by lower-body injuries, Hill will see a majority of the starts in Arizona.