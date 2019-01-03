Hill allowed two goals on 23 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Oilers on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old came into Wednesday on a major cold streak, posting an .887 save percentage over his last six starts. But despite the loss, he played well Wednesday, perhaps putting his season back on track. Hill performed so well in his first five starts, he is still 7-4-0 with a .916 save percentage this season.