Hill surrendered five goals on 32 shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hill had an awful first period, but he was allowed to stay in for the second before Ivan Prosvetov played the final 20 minutes. The 24-year-old Hill has mostly been fine while filling in for Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, who both remain out with lower-body injuries. Friday's dud outing dropped Hill to 7-6-1 with a 3.04 GAA and a .904 save percentage in a career-high 14 games. If neither of the Coyotes' top-two goalies can return for Sunday's rematch with the Golden Knights, Hill could see another start.