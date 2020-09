Hill signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Coyotes on Tuesday.

This is the first one-way contract of Hill's career, suggesting he'll likely be spending more time in the NHL in 2020-21. The 24-year-old backstop appeared in 13 contests with the Coyotes in 2019-20, compiling a 2-4-3 record while posting a solid .918 save percentage and 2.62 GAA.