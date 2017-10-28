Coyotes' Adin Hill: Reassigned to minors
Hill was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
Evidently not ready to perform on the big stage, Hill went 0-3-0 with a 3.76 GAA and .880 save percentage through his first three NHL starts. The 'Yotes were able to demote the B.C. native since GM John Chayka bartered a deal with the Devils for goalie Scott Wedgewood in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick. Consequently, it's safe to cut ties with Hill and look elsewhere for goalie help in any fantasy medium.
