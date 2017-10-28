Hill was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

Evidently not ready to perform on the big stage, Hill went 0-3-0 with a 3.76 GAA and .880 save percentage through his first three NHL starts. The 'Yotes were able to demote the B.C. native since GM John Chayka bartered a deal with the Devils for goalie Scott Wedgewood in exchange for a 2018 fifth-round draft pick. Consequently, it's safe to cut ties with Hill and look elsewhere for goalie help in any fantasy medium.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories