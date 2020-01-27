Coyotes' Adin Hill: Recalled by Arizona
The Coyotes recalled Hill from AHL Tucson on Monday.
Hill was sent down before the All-Star break because Darcy Kuemper was lifted from IR. It's unclear if Kuemper or Antti Raanta is hurting ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Ducks. Hill has a .920 save percentage and 2-2-1 record this season.
