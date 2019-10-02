Play

Hill was recalled by the Coyotes on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

With Antti Raanta (lower body) headed to AHL Tuscon for a conditioning stint, Hill will travel with the Coyotes to Anaheim for Thursday's season opener. The Coyotes have no back-to-back games on the horizon, so Hill will likely head back to the minors before he gets any action.

