Hill allowed two goals and made 37 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Panthers to pick up his first win of the season on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has been very good in two relief appearances over the last two weeks as well. Hill has been thrust into duty because of injuries and while it's still a small sample, early indications are that Hill is going to take advantage of this opportunity. He is 1-0-0 with a 2.03 GAA and .944 save percentage in three appearances this season.