Hill was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.

After filling in as the team's primary option in net at the end of November and into the early part of December, Hill's crease time has decreased substantially over the last month or so, thanks in large part to the return of Darcy Kuemper. With Kuemper -- a veteran in his seventh NHL season -- likely to see the bulk of starts moving forward, sending Hill down to the AHL makes sense because that's where the 22-year-old figures to get the lion's share of starts. In 13 appearances with the Coyotes this season, Hill posted a 7-5-0 record to go along with a 2.76 GAA and .901 save percentage.