Hill did not allow a goal and made one save in relief of Antti Raanta on Sunday in a 6-1 loss to Calgary.

The Coyotes' backup netminder tended twine for 15:57 of Sunday's game, replacing Raanta early in the third period. Raanta allowed six goals on 26 shots. Hill has yet to be the goalie of record for an NHL game this season but holds a 4-1-0 record in six games with AHL Tucson.