Coyotes' Adin Hill: Remains with Coyotes
Hill signed a one-year, two-way contract with Arizona on Saturday.
Hill was a restricted free agent and received a qualifying offer from the Coyotes in late June, and now he'll officially remain in the organization. The 23-year-old spent last season in the minors and posted a 16-19-2 record with a 2.61 GAA and .906 save percentage.
