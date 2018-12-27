Coyotes' Adin Hill: Resurfaces on Arizona's roster
Hill was called up from AHL Tucson on Thursday.
This appears to be a procedural move working around the holiday break. Hill is one of three options in goal for Arizona, as the team delves deeper into the injury status of No. 1 netminder Antti Raanta (lower body), who is in danger of missing the rest of the season.
