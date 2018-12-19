Coyotes' Adin Hill: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Coyotes assigned Hill to AHL Tuscon on Wednesday.
Hill's demotion could be temporary, as the Coyotes may opt to recall him Thursday after the holiday roster freeze goes into effect and the 23-man roster limit is lifted. For the time being, Calvin Pickard will take over as Arizona's backup netminder behind Darcy Kuemper.
