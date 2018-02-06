Play

The Coyotes assigned Hill to AHL Tuscon on Sunday.

Antti Raanta has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Jets, so the Coyotes are no longer in need of Hill's services as a backup netminder. He'll return to his role as AHL Tuscon's starter, where he's compiled a 10-10-0 record in 21 appearances this season.

