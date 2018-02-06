Coyotes' Adin Hill: Returned to minor-league affiliate
The Coyotes assigned Hill to AHL Tuscon on Sunday.
Antti Raanta has been cleared to play Tuesday against the Jets, so the Coyotes are no longer in need of Hill's services as a backup netminder. He'll return to his role as AHL Tuscon's starter, where he's compiled a 10-10-0 record in 21 appearances this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...