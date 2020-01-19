Hill was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Hill made a relief appearance in Saturday's game against the Oilers, making eight saves in a lopsided loss. During the Coyotes' bye week, Hill will likely serve as Tucson's top option in goal. If Darcy Kuemper (lower body) remains sidelined after the break, expect Hill to be called up to serve as Antti Raanta's backup.