Hill will start in the road net in Sunday's game versus the Hurricanes, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Hill has a .932 save percentage through eight games this season, but his stat line is skewed after a strong start. The 22-year-old has allowed lost two of the last three games while posting a .889 save percentage and 3.30 GAA in that span. Carolina shoots more than any team in the league at 37.8 shots per game but still ranks 29th with 2.58 goals per contest, so Hill has a solid opportunity to re-gain his stride.