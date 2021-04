Hill allowed four goals on 10 shots and was yanked in the first period of Wednesday's 9-3 loss to Colorado.

Hill and the Coyotes were absolutely blitzed by the Avalanche, which chased the netminder to the bench with four goals in the opening seven-and-half minutes. It put an end to a three-game winning streak for Hill, who had put up a .937 save percentage and sub.-2.00 GAA during that stretch. He'll have a chance to get back on track this weekend in Anaheim.