Coyotes' Adin Hill: Save percentage continues to slip
Hill stopped 24 shots in a 6-4 win over Colorado on Saturday night.
A win is a win, but Hill's save percentage of .857 on the night was unimpressive. In fact, Hill's save percentage has been .900 or below in each of his last five starts. His early heroics are over. Use with caution.
