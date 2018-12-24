Coyotes' Adin Hill: Sent back to AHL
Hill was re-assigned to AHL Tucson on Monday.
When Antti Raanta (lower body) and Darcy Kuemper were both injured, Hill was called upon to shoulder the load in net. However, his performance had begun to slip, as he has a 3.38 GAA and .883 save percentage in his last five starts. Kuemper is healthy, and the Coyotes also have Calvin Pickard, so Hill may stick around in the AHL for a little while this time.
