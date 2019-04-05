Hill was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Friday.

Hill was called up under emergency conditions Thursday due to Darcy Kuemper's eye injury, but with the No. 1 healthy, NHL rules mandate Hill be sent back to the minors. Now that the Yotes are eliminated from postseason contention, the young netminder will turn his focus to helping the Roadrunners secure a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs.

