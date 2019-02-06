Hill was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Wednesday, Matt Layman of 98.7 Arizona Sports reports.

Hill was recalled from Tuscon on Tuesday since starter Darcy Kuemper (upper body) was unavailable, but was sent right back down Wednesday. This news says more about the team's confidence that Kuemper will be healthy enough to at least back up for Thursday's game against Columbus. Hill is 7-5-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .901 save percentage through 11 starts and 13 total games, so he could be an injury away from rejoining the big club.